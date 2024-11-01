China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of MacroGenics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

MacroGenics Stock Up 7.6 %

MGNX opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 332.47% and a negative return on equity of 146.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.