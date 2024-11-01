China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

