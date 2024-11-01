China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $85,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 518,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

SAGE stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $365.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

