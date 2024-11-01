China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AC Immune by 315.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. AC Immune SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

