China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 396,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

