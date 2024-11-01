China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,510 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 140.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

