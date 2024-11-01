China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,690 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

