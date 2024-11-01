China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,922 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.77.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

