China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,442 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.02. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

