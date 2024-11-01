China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,412 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $484.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.20% and a negative net margin of 933.08%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.