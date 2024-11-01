China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $417.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $327.84 and a 1 year high of $433.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

