China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 292,375.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 122,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 70,699 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

