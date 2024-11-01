Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

