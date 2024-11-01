Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

