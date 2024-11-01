Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NYSE SKY opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,761.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,761.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

