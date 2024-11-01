CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.4 %

CRWD opened at $296.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

