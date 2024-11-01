DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 219.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,056,000 after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800,809 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 470,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,366,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DAR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

