DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 592 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $122.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 82.55%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

