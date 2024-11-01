DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 173 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Pool by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $361.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.80 and a 200 day moving average of $352.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

