DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,899 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $445.96 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $456.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.78 and its 200 day moving average is $385.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

