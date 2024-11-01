Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,693 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,072,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 645,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

