Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 192 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in PTC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in PTC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PTC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 778,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

PTC Stock Down 0.8 %

PTC stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

