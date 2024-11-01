Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.