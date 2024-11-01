Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 219,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.