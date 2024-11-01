Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $282.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $212.82 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

