Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 494,812 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

BCSF opened at $16.65 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

