Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

