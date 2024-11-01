Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

