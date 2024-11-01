Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,914 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $170.50.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

