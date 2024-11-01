Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,180,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,945,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

