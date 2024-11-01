Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 101 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,830,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $234.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day moving average of $252.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
