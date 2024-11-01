Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 7.6 %

TQQQ opened at $69.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

