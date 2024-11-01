Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 494 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

