Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,997 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after buying an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 426,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.