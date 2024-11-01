Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 191.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $136,978,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $91.83 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

