Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $359.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $235.84 and a 52-week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

