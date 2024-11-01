Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,868. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

