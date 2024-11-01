Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $823,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $222.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

