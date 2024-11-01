Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.77 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

