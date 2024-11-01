Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

JKHY opened at $181.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.95 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

