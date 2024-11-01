Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 238,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.