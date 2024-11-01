Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Nomura by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Nomura by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $5.18 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

