Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2,099.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $13,869,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,876,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.60. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.63.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

