Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,833,981,000 after buying an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after buying an additional 312,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $232.99 and a one year high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

