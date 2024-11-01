Eckoh (LON:ECK) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.52 ($0.68). Approximately 3,698,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 445,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.54).

Eckoh Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.17. The stock has a market cap of £153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,635.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Eckoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.