ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 11.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 59,076,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 21,174,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

