Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $150.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $3,340,377. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

