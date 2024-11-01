Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $30,358,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Embraer by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 424.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $9,818,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

