Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490,617 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,890. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Snap by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 909,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

