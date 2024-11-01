Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

